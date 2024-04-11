FORECAST: Plan for a soaker with stronger storms this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Steady and, at times, heavy rain rolling through Ohio this morning. Get out the door early and be prepared for low visibility and hydroplaning. I'm watching river levels with the anticipation of flooding. Rivers and streams are already swollen so it won't take much.

We'll get a few breaks in the rain midday into the early afternoon. Those breaks will allow temps to jump back into the middle 60s. That warmth will help fuel more storms though.

Plan on strong, possibly even damaging storms this afternoon and into the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes are possible. Make sure you have a way to stay informed as these storms build and roll through.

In addition to t-storm damage, flooding is still a concern. Rivers and streams are already high. With more rain on the way I expect flood prone areas to be impacted, especially with 1 to 2+ inches of rainfall through Friday evening.

After the severe threat fades overnight, our focus will shift to Friday. Widespread light rain will continue as winds pick up and temps plummet. We're dropping into the 40s overnight and holding the chill all day. We can thank the wind for the chill. Northwest gusts as high as 50mph likely much of the afternoon keeping it chilly AND flinging debris.

What To Expect:



Steady rain this morning

Stronger storms this afternoon

Light rain Friday

Much cooler Friday

Much windier Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Steady, heavy rain. Strong to Severe Storms. Flooding threat. | High 67º

Friday: Steady light rain with gusts to 50mph. | High 47º

Saturday: Sunshine returns! | High: 55º

Sunday: A few light showers, warmer. | High: 67º

Monday: Staying warm. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Even warmer. | High: 70º

