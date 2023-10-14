Forecast: Plan for on-and-off rain this weekend

CLEVELAND — More scattered rain and thundershowers are likely on Saturday. As the low pressure moves through the area, winds out of the east and northeast will increase. Gusts above 30 mph can be expected Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday. The highest wind speeds will be closer to the Lake Erie shoreline. A gale warning is in effect for Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be around an inch for most communities on Saturday, but locally, higher amounts of 1.5 - 2.00 inches will be possible as well by early Sunday morning.
More widely scattered rain showers are possible on Sunday. That could impact the Browns Game. Temperatures will climb into the middle 50s during the day with breezy winds out of the north.
We're staying WAY below average most of next week, with lingering rain chances until midweek for some.
What To Expect:
- Rounds of rain this weekend
- Heavy rain at times
- Gusty winds Saturday evening
- Lingering showers
- Much cooler air ahead
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Waves of rain likely, cool & breezy.| High: 56º
Sunday: Widely scattered Lake effect rain showers likely.| High: 55º
Monday: Few more showers. Cool.| High: 54º
Tuesday: Isolated showers.| High: 56º
Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 63º
Thursday: Seasonable temps.| High: 66º
