FORECAST: Plan for Passing Showers Sunday Afternoon

CLEVELAND — It is a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s, but much drier than 24 hours ago! We will start the day dry with increasing clouds. A few more shower chances will return during the afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures will remain well below average, as highs only top off in the upper 40s to around 50. Isolated chilly showers will continue to be possible overnight and into Monday. Don't be surprised if you see a few flakes flying!

As we head into the new work week, below average temperatures is the name of the game. Highs will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday through Wednesday. We will see some sunshine and drier conditions on Tuesday, but a few spotty shower chances will return on Wednesday.

We will wrap up the work week on a more seasonal note, as highs will be around 60 by Thursday and Friday. The chance of rain will increase once again by Friday afternoon into the start of next weekend.

What To Expect:

Temperatures remain below average

Light spotty Sunday showers

Highs around 50 degrees

Few flakes mix in tonight

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Spotty light PM rain. Chilly. | High: 50º

Monday: Few more showers. Still cold. | High: 49º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still chilly. Showers late.| High: 51º

Wednesday: Spotty showers. | High: 53º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Bit milder. | High: 57º

Friday: Few PM shower chances. Seasonal. | High: 60º

Saturday: More rain possible. Cooler. | High: 57º

