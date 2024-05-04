Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Plan to dodge hit & miss storms this weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
STORM
Posted at 8:17 AM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 08:28:14-04

CLEVELAND — Skies are cloudy to start your weekend and it will feel muggy...almost like Summer!

Clouds will hang tough on Saturday as we see highs climb into the lower and middle 70s. Keep the rain gear close by, as we do expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up, especially during the afternoon and evening. The main concern for any storm will be heavy rain, isolated flooding and lightning.

We re-rack the forecast on Sunday with a chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Get used to this forecast; it's about the same for the next week! The entire 7-day forecast has rain and storm chances with mild temps.

What To Expect:

  • More weekend showers/storms
  • The best chance is Saturday evening/overnight
  • Wet and mild week ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mild & muggy with scattered thundershowers.| High: 74º

Sunday: A few rain showers/storms. | High: 71º

Monday: A few rain showers. | High: 68º

Tuesday: A few rain showers. Warmer. | High: 76º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018