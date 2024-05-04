FORECAST: Plan to dodge hit & miss storms this weekend

CLEVELAND — Skies are cloudy to start your weekend and it will feel muggy...almost like Summer!

Clouds will hang tough on Saturday as we see highs climb into the lower and middle 70s. Keep the rain gear close by, as we do expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up, especially during the afternoon and evening. The main concern for any storm will be heavy rain, isolated flooding and lightning.

We re-rack the forecast on Sunday with a chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Get used to this forecast; it's about the same for the next week! The entire 7-day forecast has rain and storm chances with mild temps.

What To Expect:



More weekend showers/storms

The best chance is Saturday evening/overnight

Wet and mild week ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mild & muggy with scattered thundershowers.| High: 74º

Sunday: A few rain showers/storms. | High: 71º

Monday: A few rain showers. | High: 68º

Tuesday: A few rain showers. Warmer. | High: 76º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: