FORECAST: Plenty of dry time today

CLEVELAND — A mostly dry Saturday, under clouds with some sunshine. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day. There will be plenty of dry time, but cannot rule out a rain drop or two during the late afternoon/evening, especially to our southwest. Temperatures will top off around 80 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with only an isolated stray shower overnight.

A few more thundershowers and storms are possible Sunday. Storm chances increase throughout the day. Monday still looks to have our best chance for rain and we will need to watch for strong to severe storms both on Sunday and Monday.

What To Expect:

Some sunshine Saturday

More clouds

A few storms Sunday

More storms on Monday

Could be strong

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Clouds/some sun & mostly dry. | High: 79º

Sunday: A few PM storms. | High: 83º

Monday: Storms likely. Could be strong/severe. | High: 80º

Tuesday: A few more storms. | High: 79º

