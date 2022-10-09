FORECAST: Plenty of sun with warming temps

CLEVELAND — Brr!! It is a chilly start to your Sunday with temps falling into the 30s across much of northeast Ohio, but the sky is crystal clear with ample sunshine!

Temperatures will creep up to the low 60s during the afternoon. Dry weather should be the rule, but clouds will increase ahead of a fast moving cold front tonight. A sprinkle is possible overnight, but most areas will stay dry. Clouds decrease on Monday with highs in the low 60s once again.

Temperatures begin to climb next week into the 70s! Rain chances increase mid-week.

What To Expect:

More weekend sun

Dry & 60 for Browns Sunday

More clouds tonight

Gradually warming up

Rain increases on Wednesday



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Frosty AM. Sunny. Breezy and Not as Chilly. | High: 62º

Monday: Bit milder. Stray shower. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Even milder. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Warm temperatures. PM showers. | High: 74º

Thursday: Rain likely. Falling temps.| High: 64º

