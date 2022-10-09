Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Plenty of sun with warming temps

Cleveland Weather from News 5
2.jpg
1.jpg
Posted at 8:50 AM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 10:47:43-04

CLEVELAND — Brr!! It is a chilly start to your Sunday with temps falling into the 30s across much of northeast Ohio, but the sky is crystal clear with ample sunshine!

Temperatures will creep up to the low 60s during the afternoon. Dry weather should be the rule, but clouds will increase ahead of a fast moving cold front tonight. A sprinkle is possible overnight, but most areas will stay dry. Clouds decrease on Monday with highs in the low 60s once again.

Temperatures begin to climb next week into the 70s! Rain chances increase mid-week.

What To Expect:

  • More weekend sun
  • Dry & 60 for Browns Sunday
  • More clouds tonight
  • Gradually warming up
  • Rain increases on Wednesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Frosty AM. Sunny. Breezy and Not as Chilly. | High: 62º

Monday: Bit milder. Stray shower. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Even milder. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Warm temperatures. PM showers. | High: 74º

Thursday: Rain likely. Falling temps.| High: 64º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018