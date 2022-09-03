Forecast: Prepare for Rain This Labor Day Weekend

CLEVELAND — Have a Rain Plan for your Labor Day Weekend Activities!

More heat, some humidity & clouds return for Saturday. We should see peeks of sunshine, but a few showers & storms are possible throughout the day - especially this afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s.

More widespread unsettled weather moves in for Sunday. Expect numerous rain showers and some rumbles of thunder on and off during the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, introducing a brief flooding threat in localized areas and localized gusty winds. Highs will be lower on Sunday. Temperatures will be hanging out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Unfortunately, our rain threat will continue through the day on Monday. More scattered rain showers are possible for the Holiday. Highs will stall in the upper 70s thanks to the clouds and showers around.

What To Expect:

Warmer Saturday

Few Saturday thundershowers

Humidity builds back for Sunday & Monday

Rain/storms likely on Sunday

Some of the rain could be heavy

Isolated flood threat Sunday/Sunday night

Lingering showers possible Monday

Have an indoor back-up plan



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Warmer. Muggy. Isolated PM thundershowers.| High: 86º

Sunday: WATCH FOR HEAVY RAIN. Warm temps. More clouds with scattered thunderstorms.| High: 78º

LABOR DAY Monday: Scattered showers.| High: 77º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Seasonable.| High: 79º

Wednesday: Drying out. Near norm temps.| High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: