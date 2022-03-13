Watch
FORECAST: Quick Round of Snow; Then Heating Up

SUNDAY
Posted at 8:26 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 08:35:33-04

CLEVELAND — BRRR! It is frigid this morning with wind chills in the single digits and even sub-zero! Plan on another round of light snow this morning and early afternoon with accumulation likely around an inch or less for most with up to 2'' in the snowbelt. The impacts from this snow will not last long though! We will see a late day high in the 40s with gusty winds.

It gets even warmer on Monday with near 60! We are briefly cooler with isolated showers on Tuesday but rebound nicely with soaring temperatures closer to 70 just in time for your St. Patrick's Day plans!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Windy all weekend
  • Quick blast of snow on Sunday
  • Back above freezing by Sunday afternoon
  • Much warmer by Monday afternoon

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy with light snow early. Around 1" accumulation possible. Back above freezing by afternoon. | High: 42º

Monday: Warming temperatures! | High: 57º

Tuesday: Few showers possible. A bit cooler. | High: 46º

Wednesday: Back to feeling like spring. Enjoy the warmth!| High: 62º

