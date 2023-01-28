FORECAST: Quiet Saturday; Rainy Sunday

CLEVELAND — Most of Saturday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the 30s to the low 40s with less wind.

A lingering cold front from Friday will stall across Northern Ohio this weekend and then shift back north over Lake Erie early on Sunday. Another wave of low pressure will ride along that front and will bring a round of rain showers for Sunday. As temperatures fall by the end of Sunday, any lingering precipitation could change over to a wintry mix or snow. Impacts look minimal. Another wintry mix is possible on Monday - but any accumulation looks limited.=

While this weekend will be fairly mild, (Sunday highs near 40 degrees) before temperatures take a dive next week!

Stay tuned for more details...

What To Expect:

Mainly dry on Saturday

Bit milder for the weekend

More rain & wet snow for Sunday

Cold days next week



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 40º

Sunday: Early rain. Isolated PM rain or snow showers. |High: 43º

Monday: AM snow showers.| High: 32º

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Some sun?! | High: 25º

