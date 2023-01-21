FORECAST: Quiet Saturday; Snowy Sunday

CLEVELAND — Keep the warm coats handy for the weekend! Colder air is settling in for the next several days and temperatures are going back to "normal" for late January. Cloudy skies will be the rule again on Saturday with a few light snow showers will continue east of Cleveland into Saturday morning. Temperatures stay seasonably cold with highs in the 30s.
Another storm system approaches from the south on Sunday. Right now it looks like light snow will spread across Northern Ohio late morning thru the afternoon. Accumulations should be minor...generally in the 'Trace to 3 inch' range. High temperatures Sunday remain in the 30s.
What To Expect:
- Cloudy & blustery
- Few flurries on Saturday
- Some dry time on Saturday
- More rain and/or snow for Sunday
- Steady chilly temperatures
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 35º
Sunday: Rain and wet snow. Need to watch. |High: 36º
Monday: Lingering lake effect snow showers.| High: 35º
Tuesday: Dry early; wintry mix late. | High: 37º
Wednesday: Rain and wet snow. | High: 36º
