FORECAST: Quiet week heading up to Christmas

CLEVELAND — Heading into a big week for travel and last minute shopping, we need some cooperation from Mother Nature. We've got it!

As we head into Christmas week, we will start off chilly but quiet. I cannot rule out isolated lake effect snow on Wednesday and Thursday for our NE communities. A system will move toward the area by the end of the week. However, it will not bring us a White Christmas. In fact, temperatures look to climb well above average by Christmas Day with rain showers.

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. PM Clouds | High: 42º

Tuesday: Winter begins! | High: 40º

Wednesday: Dry for most. Isolated Lake effect & chilly. | High: 36º

Thursday: Stray Lake effect. Chilly. | High: 40º

Christmas Eve: Milder temperatures. Rain late. | High: 47º

Christmas Day: Rain ending as temps take a dive. | Temps: 50s -> 30s

