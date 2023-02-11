Watch Now
FORECAST: Quiet Weekend; Warming Weekend

Posted at 9:33 AM, Feb 11, 2023
CLEVELAND — Clouds and isolated snow showers are moving out! High pressure & fair weather will slide in for Saturday & Sunday. Plan on sunshine and temps near 40 on Saturday. Sunday stays partly cloudy with light winds and highs in the middle and upper 40s with light winds. Temperatures continue to climb into the 50s and 60s next week!

We're not talking rain again until the middle of next week. Enjoy it!

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

  • A chilly Saturday (still above average)
  • Lots of Saturday sunshine
  • Dry & milder on Sunday
  • Few more clouds on Sunday
  • Warming temps
  • Rainy by the end of the week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 43º

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. | High: 48º

Monday: Some sun. Mild.| High: 51º

Valentine's Day: Partly Cloudy. Above average. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Warming back up! Few showers.| High: 65º

Thursday: Similar to last Thursday. Rain likely & gusty.| High: 65º

