FORECAST: Quiet Weekend; Warming Weekend

CLEVELAND — Clouds and isolated snow showers are moving out! High pressure & fair weather will slide in for Saturday & Sunday. Plan on sunshine and temps near 40 on Saturday. Sunday stays partly cloudy with light winds and highs in the middle and upper 40s with light winds. Temperatures continue to climb into the 50s and 60s next week!

We're not talking rain again until the middle of next week. Enjoy it!

What To Expect:

A chilly Saturday (still above average)

Lots of Saturday sunshine

Dry & milder on Sunday

Few more clouds on Sunday

Warming temps

Rainy by the end of the week



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 43º

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. | High: 48º

Monday: Some sun. Mild.| High: 51º

Valentine's Day: Partly Cloudy. Above average. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Warming back up! Few showers.| High: 65º

Thursday: Similar to last Thursday. Rain likely & gusty.| High: 65º

