FORECAST: Rain changing to snow during the PM Drive

CLEVELAND — We can shed the extra layer Wednesday with lower 50s on the thermometers by early afternoon. But it won't last. A fast moving cold front will drop our temperatures late in the day through the 40s. Wind will pick up and gust to near 30 mph along and behind the front. Scattered rain showers will arrive for the afternoon/evening rush and mix with bursts of moderate snow! Little if any snow accumulation is expected.

We're watching Friday and Saturday CLOSELY. Plan on rain for everyone with strong storm embedded. Best shot for now is looking late Friday and into Saturday.

What To Expect:



Bright & breezy today

50s -> 30s this evening

Rain -> snow this evening

Chilly but dry Thursday

Near 60 on Friday and Saturday

Expect more rain & wind Friday & Saturday as well



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Mild, breezy before rain changes to snow during the PM Drive. | High: 52º

Thursday: Mostly sunny but staying chilly. | High: 46º

Friday: Warmer but much wetter with scat'd rain.| High: 58º

Saturday: Showers continue. Not as warm. Windy. | High: 57º

