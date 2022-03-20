FORECAST: Rain Ending & Spring Begins

CLEVELAND — We welcome the start of the spring season this Sunday at 11:33 a.m. with cooler (although seasonable) temperatures. Morning showers and wet flakes are exiting NE Ohio and the sun is returning. It will likely be a bit cooler in our NE communities with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s elsewhere. Sunday night will be mostly clear, chilly and fog will be possible.

Monday looks fabulous with warmer temperatures near 60 and lots of sunshine for most of the area. Another wide range of temperatures is expected for our lakeshore communities on Monday. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday ahead of our next system. Wet weather will return Tuesday and increase by Wednesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Here comes Spring - begins Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 am

Drying out Sunday afternoon with more sun

Wide range of temps Sunday/Monday

Active first week of Spring

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Spring begins! Few sprinkles/flurries possible very early. Then seasonable.| High: 50º

Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Cooler along the lakeshore. Briefly dry.| High: 60º

Tuesday: Cooler. Showers possible.| High: 53º

Wednesday: Warmer with rain increasing.| High: 59º

