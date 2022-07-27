CLEVELAND — Happy Wednesday!

Round up the rain gear as rain and storm chances will be on the increase the next few days. Scattered showers and storms will gradually build in from the south today with high temperatures in the low 80s. A few showers and storms will linger Thursday as a cold front moves through. Rain will linger early Friday before exiting with cooler temps in the 70s..

We will dry out and clear out just in time for the weekend. Saturday looks great with plenty of sun and pleasant temps in the 70s. Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the low to middle 80s and lots of sunshine!

Enjoy the rest of your week!

What To Expect:

More clouds today

Near Average Temps in the low 80s

More thunderstorms Wednesday & Thursday

A dry weekend ahead with hotter temps by Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. | High: 83º

Thursday: Spotty thunderstorms. | High: 82º

Friday: AM showers possible, cooler. | High: 77º

Saturday: Mild & dry. | High: 78º

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. | High: 84º

