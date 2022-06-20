FORECAST: Rain, rain going away, not coming back until Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Kicking off the work week with rain. We'll be wishing we had more of this rain come tomorrow. More on that below...

Light to moderate showers likely this morning. Plan on a slower AM commute in spots. This won't last all day. We're actually drying out from west to east through midday. We're clearing out a few hours after. Plan on middle 80s west and middle 70s east. It all depends on how fast you dry and clear out today.

Now let's talk heat. After a calm and clear night, temps are going to soar. Open the windows, let the cool air in overnight then lock it in Tuesday morning. We're on our way back into the middle 90s by the afternoon with a TON of sun.

The heat spills into Wednesday but that's it. Late day storms will bring relief. Temps are only in the 70s Thursday before another rebound late week.

Have a fantastic Juneteenth!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Soaked morning commute

Drying out this afternoon

Big time heat Tuesday

Storms returning midweek

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Few showers early with a wide range in afternoon temps.| High: 84º

Tuesday: Heating up! | High: 95º

Wednesday: Still hot with a few (strong) storms.| High: 89º

Thursday: Sun returns along with much cooler temps. | High: 77º

Friday: Bright & warm, summer-like! | High: 83º

