FORECAST: Rain Returns, Severe Weather Threat increasing for Tuesday

*There is a Slight to Moderate RISK for Severe Thunderstorms across ALL of Northern Ohio Tuesday evening. Tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and large hail are possible this afternoon and evening. Stay alert and stay connected with News5 and the News5 Weather Team!

Rain chances will be occasional on Tuesday, along with the threat of thunderstorms, especially this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will begin to arrive this afternoon as a warm front brings more warmth and instability into the region.

Rain chances will begin to see some flakes by Wednesday through the end of the week as colder air moves in once again! Brrr!

We are about a week out from the Total Solar Eclipse. As of Monday morning, next weekend and April 8th are trending dry, which is good news! The Power of 5 Weather Team will be watching the forecast for Eclipse Day like hawks! We will give multiple updates every day. If/when there are changes, we will be sure to let you know! Fingers crossed for good weather!

What To Expect:



More rain

Strong to Severe Storms

Very active week

Rounds of rain, storms and even a wintry mix

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Rain & Storms. Strong to Severe PM/Evening. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Rain to Rain/Snow mix. Colder. | High: 45º

Thursday: Flakes possible. Cold.| High: 43º

Friday: Few Flakes. Still cold. | High: 44º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: