FORECAST: Rain trying to roll in but dry air winning the battle

CLEVELAND — Rain trying to roll into Northeast Ohio but running right into some dry air. That's good if you have outdoor plans... We're dodging a few light rain showers today. the heavy, steady rain is staying west of Toledo. The clouds are lingering though and that will keep temps in the 50s to near 60º.

We dry out and clear out overnight with sun Friday! I'm expecting a gorgeous Friday with temps back to more seasonable levels... middle 60s! It's short lived though, rain returns this weekend with much cooler air settling in. We're hanging out in the 50s with waves of rain Saturday and scattered lake effect rain Sunday.

We're staying WAY below average most of next week also

What To Expect:



Few showers today

More sun Friday

More rain Saturday and Sunday

Much cooler air ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: A few rain showers and cool temps.| High: 59º

Friday: Warming up nicely with sun.| High: 64º

Saturday: Waves of rain likely, cool & breezy.| High: 56º

Sunday: Lake effect rain showers likely.| High: 55º

