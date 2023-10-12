FORECAST: Rain trying to roll in but dry air winning the battle

CLEVELAND — Rain trying to roll into Northeast Ohio but running right into some dry air. That's good if you have outdoor plans... We're dodging a few light rain showers today. the heavy, steady rain is staying west of Toledo. The clouds are lingering though and that will keep temps in the 50s to near 60º.
We dry out and clear out overnight with sun Friday! I'm expecting a gorgeous Friday with temps back to more seasonable levels... middle 60s! It's short lived though, rain returns this weekend with much cooler air settling in. We're hanging out in the 50s with waves of rain Saturday and scattered lake effect rain Sunday.
We're staying WAY below average most of next week also
What To Expect:
- Few showers today
- More sun Friday
- More rain Saturday and Sunday
- Much cooler air ahead
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: A few rain showers and cool temps.| High: 59º
Friday: Warming up nicely with sun.| High: 64º
Saturday: Waves of rain likely, cool & breezy.| High: 56º
Sunday: Lake effect rain showers likely.| High: 55º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter