Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Rain washing our warming trend away

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 6:11 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 07:47:02-04

CLEVELAND — Rain is coming back! Enjoy the mild, middle-60s this afternoon before the rain rolls in. Plan on light rain for the PM drive followed by heavier rain this evening and overnight. It'll be a much wetter Friday morning drive. Make sure you're getting out the door a bit earlier than normal.

Temps will also be on the decline... 50s Friday, 40s Sunday!

What To Expect:

  • Mild & breezy Wednesday
  • Rain returning Thu afternoon
  • More rain for the weekend
  • More chill for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mild & breezy with rain returning during the afternoon.| High: 65º

Friday: Heaviest rain in the morning followed by a few lingering showers.| High: 58º

Saturday: Much cooler with a few light rain showers.| High: 54º

Sunday: Breezy and super chilly while dodging showers.| High: 49º

Monday: Sun coming back.| High: 55º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018