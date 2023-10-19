FORECAST: Rain washing our warming trend away

CLEVELAND — Rain is coming back! Enjoy the mild, middle-60s this afternoon before the rain rolls in. Plan on light rain for the PM drive followed by heavier rain this evening and overnight. It'll be a much wetter Friday morning drive. Make sure you're getting out the door a bit earlier than normal.

Temps will also be on the decline... 50s Friday, 40s Sunday!

What To Expect:



Mild & breezy Wednesday

Rain returning Thu afternoon

More rain for the weekend

More chill for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mild & breezy with rain returning during the afternoon.| High: 65º

Friday: Heaviest rain in the morning followed by a few lingering showers.| High: 58º

Saturday: Much cooler with a few light rain showers.| High: 54º

Sunday: Breezy and super chilly while dodging showers.| High: 49º

Monday: Sun coming back.| High: 55º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter