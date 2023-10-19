FORECAST: Rain washing our warming trend away

CLEVELAND — Rain is coming back! Enjoy the mild, middle-60s this afternoon before the rain rolls in. Plan on light rain for the PM drive followed by heavier rain this evening and overnight. It'll be a much wetter Friday morning drive. Make sure you're getting out the door a bit earlier than normal.
Temps will also be on the decline... 50s Friday, 40s Sunday!
What To Expect:
- Mild & breezy Wednesday
- Rain returning Thu afternoon
- More rain for the weekend
- More chill for the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Mild & breezy with rain returning during the afternoon.| High: 65º
Friday: Heaviest rain in the morning followed by a few lingering showers.| High: 58º
Saturday: Much cooler with a few light rain showers.| High: 54º
Sunday: Breezy and super chilly while dodging showers.| High: 49º
Monday: Sun coming back.| High: 55º
