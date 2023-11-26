FORECAST: Rain, wind and lake effect snow

CLEVELAND — Sunday starts dry for the morning hours. Rain showers will arrive from west to east during the afternoon and become widespread for a few hours. Highs jump to near 45 degrees during the afternoon with increasing winds. As temperatures fall, the rain will mix with snow during the evening and then change to snow Sunday night into Monday.

Lake effect snow will set up Monday into Tuesday, with accumulation looking more likely in the primary snow belt. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula Counties. This will be the area of the most concern for higher snow totals. Elsewhere, snowfall amounts will be minor. Most significant lake effect snowfall will be Monday night into Tuesday, with the snow then tapering off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Expect Winter-like highs early next week in the 30s. Brr.

What To Expect:

PM Rain Sunday

Changing to snow on Monday

Lake effect snow machine cranks up

Below average temps for days

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: PM rain. Flakes mix in late. | High: 45º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Cold.| High: 35º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. | High: 33º

