FORECAST: Rain, wind and much cooler air on the way

CLEVELAND — Low pressure will slide across Ohio on Wednesday morning, dragging that cold front east into Pennsylvania before noon. Scattered rain showers are likely for the morning hours with a few lingering showers possible during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be stuck between 55 & 60 degrees.

Dry weather returns on Thursday but grab that warmer coat! High temperatures will struggle to reach into the lower 50s. But at least we'll see a little sunshine.

Milder 60s return for Saturday and Sunday. Halloween Monday looks mild, but prepare the ghouls and goblins for scattered rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Looks wet for the Browns Game as well.

What To Expect:

Rain likely for the Wednesday AM Rush

Isolated showers during the afternoon

Cooler highs near 60 degrees

A chilly Thursday with highs near 50

Mild and dry for the weekend

Showers for Halloween



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cooler.| High: 60º

Thursday: Drying & clearing but much cooler.| High: 50º

Friday: Bright sun. Seasonable.| High: 59º

Saturday: Still bright, still seasonable.| High: 63º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable.| High: 65º

Halloween: Scattered PM & evening showers. Mild.| High: 63º

