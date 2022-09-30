Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Rain & wind from Ian coming our way

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:01 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 06:01:59-04

CLEVELAND — CHILLY to start but we rebound! Tons of sun today will aid in that rebound. Jackets early but we can shed them later.

Friday highs jump back into the middle 60s. Look for morning sunshine. High clouds from Hurricane Ian will begin spreading in from the south Friday afternoon. We will stay dry all day with highs in the middle 60s.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach up into the lower & middle 60s. Any rain from the remnants of Ian looks to be light and mainly in our southern communities. Winds from Ian could gust above 30 mph Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon!

What To Expect:

  • Ian's clouds increase overhead on Friday
  • A few of Ian's rain showers arrive for Saturday
  • Wind gusts above 30 mph possible Saturday into Sunday
  • Highs in the 60s for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: A bit warmer, Sunny to start with increasing clouds. High: 63°

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers - especially to the south. Windy!| High: 64º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. | High: 62º

Monday: Clouds gradually decrease. | High: 61º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018