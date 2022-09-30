FORECAST: Rain & wind from Ian coming our way

CLEVELAND — CHILLY to start but we rebound! Tons of sun today will aid in that rebound. Jackets early but we can shed them later.
Friday highs jump back into the middle 60s. Look for morning sunshine. High clouds from Hurricane Ian will begin spreading in from the south Friday afternoon. We will stay dry all day with highs in the middle 60s.
Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach up into the lower & middle 60s. Any rain from the remnants of Ian looks to be light and mainly in our southern communities. Winds from Ian could gust above 30 mph Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon!
What To Expect:
- Ian's clouds increase overhead on Friday
- A few of Ian's rain showers arrive for Saturday
- Wind gusts above 30 mph possible Saturday into Sunday
- Highs in the 60s for the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: A bit warmer, Sunny to start with increasing clouds. High: 63°
Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers - especially to the south. Windy!| High: 64º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. | High: 62º
Monday: Clouds gradually decrease. | High: 61º
