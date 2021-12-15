FORECAST: Rain, wind & warmth building before winter returns

CLEVELAND — A few rain showers arrive on the leading edge of the warmer air beginning Wednesday morning for the rush hour. Skies will remain cloudy for the day with a few lingering showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 50s by evening.
Wednesday night stays mild with temperatures hovering in the 50s. We should be able to bump up the temperatures a bit for Thursday morning into the lower 60s. High temperature records this week are in the middle/upper 60s, we'll get close but shouldn't break any. Too much rain and clouds in the forecast Thursday to get warm enough. Especially the farther south you are. Plan on more rain for Akron and south.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- A few showers for Wednesday
- Temps warm into the 50s
- Gusts over 30mph today
- Gusts over 40 Thursday
- 60 again on Thursday, more rain, more wind
- Windy & much colder Friday
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a few rain showers.. | High: 55º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy & warmer with better rain chances. | High: 61º
Friday: Cloudy & colder with isolated rain/snow showers. Windy. | High: 44º
Saturday: Scattered rain/snow mix, colder. | High: 39º
Sunday: Lake effect snow/rain possible. | High: 34º
