FORECAST: Rain, wind & warmth building before winter returns

CLEVELAND — A few rain showers arrive on the leading edge of the warmer air beginning Wednesday morning for the rush hour. Skies will remain cloudy for the day with a few lingering showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 50s by evening.

Wednesday night stays mild with temperatures hovering in the 50s. We should be able to bump up the temperatures a bit for Thursday morning into the lower 60s. High temperature records this week are in the middle/upper 60s, we'll get close but shouldn't break any. Too much rain and clouds in the forecast Thursday to get warm enough. Especially the farther south you are. Plan on more rain for Akron and south.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

A few showers for Wednesday

Temps warm into the 50s

Gusts over 30mph today

Gusts over 40 Thursday

60 again on Thursday, more rain, more wind

Windy & much colder Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a few rain showers.. | High: 55º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy & warmer with better rain chances. | High: 61º

Friday: Cloudy & colder with isolated rain/snow showers. Windy. | High: 44º

Saturday: Scattered rain/snow mix, colder. | High: 39º

Sunday: Lake effect snow/rain possible. | High: 34º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: