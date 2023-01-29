Watch Now
FORECAST: Rainy Start; Falling Temps

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 07:51:49-05

CLEVELAND — A wave of low pressure will bring more rain showers for Sunday especially in the first half of the day. It will remain dreary and damp as temperatures fall by the end of Sunday as a cold front slides through the area. It will be freezing by this evening across the area. Any lingering precipitation could change over to a wintry mix or snow. There could be patchy freezing drizzle tonight and early on Monday. This could create slippery and slick spots!

Another disturbance impacts the area on Monday bringing light snow to NE Ohio. Any accumulation looks minor (less than 1 inch for most).

After temperatures fall today, they remain frigid and way below average for the rest of the week! With the cold comes a much drier pattern though.

Stay tuned for more details...

What To Expect:

  • Mild morning
  • Soggy start
  • Temps fall by afternoon & evening
  • Wintry mix tonight
  • Light snow Monday
  • Cold days next week
  • Coldest on Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Early rain. Isolated PM rain or snow showers. Temps fall. |High: 43º —> 32º

Monday: Scattered light snow showers. Cold| High: 31º

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Colder! | High: 23º

Wednesday: Cold & dry. | High: 30º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.| High: 36º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Colder again. | High: 27º

Saturday: Freezing temps. Looking dry. | High: 28º

