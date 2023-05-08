FORECAST: Ranging temps and thunderstorms kicking off the work week

CLEVELAND — Fog fading this morning with clouds taking over. Plan on a mainly cloudy but dry day. It's this evening when the storms return. Plan on a few during the evening commute with a much better shot at storms overnight. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning all likely with the strongest areas.

These storms fade early Tuesday. We're drying out and eventually rebounding our temps the rest of the week. We won't be talking about rain again until late Friday and into the weekend.

Spring has finally sprung!

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Scattered showers/storm. Mild. | High: 64º

Tuesday: Isolated shower/storm. cooler. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Drying up. | High: 65º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry. | High: 72°

Friday: PM Showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 74°

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. | High: 72°

