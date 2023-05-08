Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Ranging temps and thunderstorms kicking off the work week

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:07 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 06:12:35-04

CLEVELAND — Fog fading this morning with clouds taking over. Plan on a mainly cloudy but dry day. It's this evening when the storms return. Plan on a few during the evening commute with a much better shot at storms overnight. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning all likely with the strongest areas.

These storms fade early Tuesday. We're drying out and eventually rebounding our temps the rest of the week. We won't be talking about rain again until late Friday and into the weekend.

Spring has finally sprung!

What To Expect:

  • Fog fading this morning
  • Clouds hanging around
  • Few evening storms today
  • scatter storms overnight
  • Drying out mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Scattered showers/storm. Mild. | High: 64º

Tuesday: Isolated shower/storm. cooler. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Drying up. | High: 65º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry. | High: 72°

Friday: PM Showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 74°

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. | High: 72°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018