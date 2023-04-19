FORECAST: Rebounding nicely today, tomorrow before another cold shot

CLEVELAND — Rebounding temps after a COLD start to the day... Most spots will hit the 60s under a bright blue sky. Unless you're along the lake shore. Temps STRUGGLE thanks to a COLD lake breeze. Downtown Cleveland may only hit 50º this afternoon. Keep the coats if you're lakeside.

Things change tonight. A few more clouds will help insulate us. Help keep temps in the 40s and 50s with a BIG jump Thursday afternoon. Bright sun, a breezy southwest wind and only a VERY slim shot at a storm all working together. Thursday afternoon is looking like 80s... Enjoy it.

A few t-storms and 60s return Friday, more rain and 50s Saturday, 40s Sunday!

What To Expect:



60s inland today

50s along the lake

80s likely Thursday

Cooler with storms Friday

Much cooler & wetter weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Bright sunshine helping temps rebound. | High: 59º (+65º inland)

Thursday: Tons of sun and warmth, breezy. | High: 84º

Friday: Still nice despite a few afternoon t-showers. | High: 69º

Saturday: Widespread (heavy) rain with much cooler temps. | High: 58º

Sunday: Showers possible as temps keep cooling. | High: 45º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter