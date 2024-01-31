Watch Now
Forecast: Relentless clouds and chilly air handing around

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jan 31, 2024
CLEVELAND — Ready for more clouds?! Good... because they're not going anywhere. We're cloudy today, Thursday and most of Friday. We'll start clearing these clouds out of here late Friday and keep them out of here this weekend. That's right, sunshine ahead!

Sunshine and gradually warmer temps. We're in the 30s today, closer to 40º Thursday before falling back into the 30s Friday. The trend is looking up though. Both Saturday AND Sunday should be milder with temps back in the 40s... closer to 50º if you're south of Akron!

That trend rolls into the next work week.

What To Expect:

  • Staying cloudy
  • Staying chilly
  • Patchy fog at times
  • Slim rain shot Thursday night
  • Tracking weekend sunshine

Daily Breakdown

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 36º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 42º

Friday: Some sunshine late. | High: 36º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 43º

Sunday: Mostly sunny. | High: 42º

