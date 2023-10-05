FORECAST: Relief from the heat heading our way

CLEVELAND — Rain returning this afternoon. Plan on showers starting west of Cleveland from 2-4pm then spreading east. Things ramp up with thunderstorms likely this evening with heavier rain and gusty winds. Plan ahead even though the damage threat is very low though.

We'll keep rain and a few thunderstorms around for the Friday morning commute. We should dry out Friday afternoon but I can't rule out an isolated rain shower for the evening.

The shot of chilly air arrives this weekend with highs in the 50s. Saturday looks wetter than Sunday if you're making weekend plans.

What To Expect:



Clouds lead to rain Thursday

Widespread rain by Thursday evening

Heaviest rain early on Friday

Hit or miss lingering showers for days

Much cooler air settling in

Blustery weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More clouds with rain rolling in. | High: 80º

Friday: Scattered rain and cooler. | High: 67º

Saturday: Scattered rain and much cooler. | High: 57º

Sunday: Lake effect showers and chilly. | High: 53º

Monday: Drying out. Below average.| High: 53º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter