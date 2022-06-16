FORECAST: Relief from the heat is on its way

CLEVELAND — It will be another hot and steamy day Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and dewpoints still in the 70s. Thankfully it's only brief. A cold front will move thru the area late afternoon. A few strong storms are possible ahead of the front between about 3 and 6 pm. Those storms will form mainly east of interstate 77.

Behind the front, its cooler and less humid for the weekend!

Friday is dry and blustery with highs near 80. Saturday turns cooler as we struggle up to near 70 degrees during the afternoon. Expect pleasant weather for Father's Day with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Next week looks to get hotter again!

FORECAST HEADLINES

One more hot day Thursday

Few severe storms Thursday PM

Much cooler late week

Looking great for Father's Day

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Stays hot, with a few severe afternoon storms, mainly south east of Cleveland.| High: 92º

Friday: Some sunshine. Cooler, drier. | High: 80º

Saturday: More sunshine, incredible. | High: 68º

Sunday: Perfect for Dad. | High: 71º

