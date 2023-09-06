Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Relief from the intense heat is right around the corner

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:35 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 05:35:44-04

CLEVELAND — Our next shot at rain comes Wednesday with a few thunderstorms by late afternoon or early evening. There is a small chance for a severe storm in a couple of spots late Wednesday. Damaging straight-line winds would be the main threat. Highs Wednesday will climb back into the middle and upper 80s and yes, it will still be very humid!

A cold front will arrive during the morning rush hour on Thursday. A few widely scattered storms are possible during the day. Highs Thursday will be cooler...only in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Temps dive late week with highs WAY below average this weekend. A real Fall-like feel for the Browns Home Opener on Sunday with highs near 70 degrees! A few isolated showers and thundershowers are possible Friday and again on Saturday. An isolated light rain shower is also possible early on Sunday.

Browns Sunday looking like hoodie weather!

What To Expect:

  • Watching a few storms Wednesday PM
  • A few storms again Friday and Saturday
  • Rain bringing cooler air
  • Feeling like Fall by Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Stays hot with a few storms. | High: 87º

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, much cooler. | High: 78º

Friday: A few t-showers, even cooler. | High: 73º

Saturday: A few t-showers, still cooling. | High: 71º

Sunday: early showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 70º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018