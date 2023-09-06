FORECAST: Relief from the intense heat is right around the corner

CLEVELAND — Our next shot at rain comes Wednesday with a few thunderstorms by late afternoon or early evening. There is a small chance for a severe storm in a couple of spots late Wednesday. Damaging straight-line winds would be the main threat. Highs Wednesday will climb back into the middle and upper 80s and yes, it will still be very humid!

A cold front will arrive during the morning rush hour on Thursday. A few widely scattered storms are possible during the day. Highs Thursday will be cooler...only in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Temps dive late week with highs WAY below average this weekend. A real Fall-like feel for the Browns Home Opener on Sunday with highs near 70 degrees! A few isolated showers and thundershowers are possible Friday and again on Saturday. An isolated light rain shower is also possible early on Sunday.

Browns Sunday looking like hoodie weather!

What To Expect:



Watching a few storms Wednesday PM

A few storms again Friday and Saturday

Rain bringing cooler air

Feeling like Fall by Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Stays hot with a few storms. | High: 87º

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, much cooler. | High: 78º

Friday: A few t-showers, even cooler. | High: 73º

Saturday: A few t-showers, still cooling. | High: 71º

Sunday: early showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 70º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter