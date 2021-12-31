FORECAST: Rolling into 2022 with warmth and rain then cold & snow

CLEVELAND — The warming trend rolls on with upper 40s today. I wouldn't plan for much sun but we have the mild air!

But the temperatures keep on rising Friday night into the early hours of New Year's Day. Temperatures around midnight will climb to near 50 degrees with widely scattered rain showers to welcome 2022.

Plan on a soggy Saturday as temps start the gradual drop back to more seasonable numbers. We're in the 40s by the afternoon with 30s by nightfall.

It will be cold enough for scattered snow showers on Sunday. Plan on minor accumulations and a few slick spots on the streets to wrap up the weekend. Winds Sunday will gust to near 30 mph. Stay warm!

FORECAST HEADLINES

40s again Friday, rain returns late evening

Warmer but wetter for NYE celebrations

Midnight temps near 50 with isolated rain

Soaked Saturday as temps fall during the day

Scattered snow Sunday



DETAILED FORECAST

New Year's Eve: Cloudy again with rain holding off until late.| High: 47º (Rising to near 50 by midnight)

New Year's Day: Soaked with temps dropping from the 50s into the 40s. | High: 52º -> 46º by mid afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow. | High: 34º

