FORECAST: Rolling into the weekend with a nice rebound

CLEVELAND — Grab a sweater for Thursday! Highs for the lake shore counties only reach up into the 50s with gusty winds. Inland areas get a bit warmer. Look for highs
in the middle and upper 60s for Akron, Canton, Medina, Youngstown, Ravenna and Mansfield. Sunshine will be the rule all day.
Warmer air slowly moves in for the weekend!
We're in the 60s/70s Friday and into the weekend followed by near 80 next week!
What To Expect:
- Cooler & breezy Thursday
- Seasonable Friday
- GREAT Memorial Day Weekend!
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Bright sun but cooler. Breezy.| High: 58º
Friday: Bit milder, staying dry. | High: 67º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 73º
Sunday: Looking good! | High: 77º
Memorial Day: Warming up, mainly dry. | High: 78º
Tuesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 78º
