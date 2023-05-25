Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Rolling into the weekend with a nice rebound

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 06:11:57-04

CLEVELAND — Grab a sweater for Thursday! Highs for the lake shore counties only reach up into the 50s with gusty winds. Inland areas get a bit warmer. Look for highs
in the middle and upper 60s for Akron, Canton, Medina, Youngstown, Ravenna and Mansfield. Sunshine will be the rule all day.

Warmer air slowly moves in for the weekend!
We're in the 60s/70s Friday and into the weekend followed by near 80 next week!

What To Expect:

  • Cooler & breezy Thursday
  • Seasonable Friday
  • GREAT Memorial Day Weekend!

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Bright sun but cooler. Breezy.| High: 58º

Friday: Bit milder, staying dry. | High: 67º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 73º

Sunday: Looking good! | High: 77º

Memorial Day: Warming up, mainly dry. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 78º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018