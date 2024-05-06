FORECAST: Rounds of DAMAGING storms likely this week

CLEVELAND — Plan on several rounds of rain this week. A few rounds will have storms embedded in them and some of those storms could be strong. Timing and fuel is key in how strong the storms will be.

Today's storms are south of Akron. The strongest storms will have heavy rain and gusty winds. The damage threat is relatively low though. Make sure you're listening for Mother Nature's cues. When you hear thunder, you're close enough to get struck by lightning. Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors.

Tuesday's storms will be more widespread. And stronger. More heat and more humidity adding more fuel to the storms that spark west of us. Tuesdays threat for damage is much higher. Plan on straight-line wind damage, hail and even tornadoes.

We'll go through another round of severe (damaging) thunderstorms Wednesday before cooler air settles in. The rain late week will be less intense thankful to less fuel. Cooler temps settling in for the weekend.

What To Expect:



Seasonable temps today

Storms south, some strong

Stronger, more widespread storms Tuesday

Staying wet & active all week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Seasonable temps with a few storms south of Akron. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Warmer and more humid with strong storms likely. | High: 78º

Wednesday: Scattered strong storms likely. | High: 77º

Thursday: Cooler but still wet at times. | High: 65º

Friday: Few showers. Much cooler | High: 58º

Saturday: More showers. Cool. | High: 61º

