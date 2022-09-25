FORECAST: Rounds of rain likely over the next few days

CLEVELAND — After a mainly dry Saturday, we'll see rain and thunderstorms move in on Sunday morning. On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day as temperatures will attempt to climb near 70 degrees but likely fall short due to generally cloudy skies. It will become gusty on Sunday as well. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible with damaging winds and hail. This is most likely in our southeastern communities.
Rounds of rain will continue to be in the forecast Monday and Tuesday before we'll see a drying trend later in the week with temperatures still well below average through mid-week. Flooding will be possible in the snowbelt, where the highest rainfall amounts are expected. 2-4 inches of rain will be possible there, with smaller amount in our southern and western communities.
What To Expect:
- Temps staying WAY below the norm
- Plan for rounds of rain
- Showers and thunderstorms Sunday
- Staying rainy into Monday and Tuesday
- Drying out mid-week
- Watching Tropical Storm Ian's path
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Could be strong.| High: 66º
Monday: Additional Showers and a few thunderstorms. Heavy rain at times. Chilly.| High: 62º
Tuesday: Few more lake effect showers. Chilly| High: 58º
Wednesday: Stray showers, finally drying out.| High: 58º
Thursday: Dry! High: 58º
