FORECAST: Rounds of rain likely over the next few days

CLEVELAND — After a mainly dry Saturday, we'll see rain and thunderstorms move in on Sunday morning. On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day as temperatures will attempt to climb near 70 degrees but likely fall short due to generally cloudy skies. It will become gusty on Sunday as well. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible with damaging winds and hail. This is most likely in our southeastern communities.

Rounds of rain will continue to be in the forecast Monday and Tuesday before we'll see a drying trend later in the week with temperatures still well below average through mid-week. Flooding will be possible in the snowbelt, where the highest rainfall amounts are expected. 2-4 inches of rain will be possible there, with smaller amount in our southern and western communities.

What To Expect:

Temps staying WAY below the norm

Plan for rounds of rain

Showers and thunderstorms Sunday

Staying rainy into Monday and Tuesday

Drying out mid-week

Watching Tropical Storm Ian's path



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Could be strong.| High: 66º

Monday: Additional Showers and a few thunderstorms. Heavy rain at times. Chilly.| High: 62º

Tuesday: Few more lake effect showers. Chilly| High: 58º

Wednesday: Stray showers, finally drying out.| High: 58º

Thursday: Dry! High: 58º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: