FORECAST: Rounds of rain return

Saturday looks cloudy and dry with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Rain chances arrive for some as early as Saturday night, mostly after midnight. A slow moving low pressure approaching from the west will grab all that Gulf moisture and produce showers and thunderstorms, especially Sunday night and Monday. Some of the rain could be heavy at time to start next week.

Scattered showers linger into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

What To Expect:

Humidity building Saturday

Cloudy & dry thru Satur-DAY

Rain returns Saturday night

Staying soaked through early next week



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm & muggy.| High: 82º

Sunday: Rain showers likely.| High: 78º

Monday: Rain is likely. Could be widespread.| High: 72º

Tuesday: Rain showers likely.| High: 68º

