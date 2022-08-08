FORECAST: Rounds of storms fueled by heat & humidity

CLEVELAND — Last day of intense heat & humidity! Last day for awhile at least... The rest of the week is GREAT with highs in the 70s/lower 80s and LOW humidity.

Before that, though, it's a BUSY day. Kicking the day off with showers and a few rumbles. Give yourself extra time to get from point A to B. Low visibility and ponding on the roads could slow things. We dry out midday and heat up. That heat will fuel the next round. Plan on the next round closer to sunset. that round could have even stronger storms. Damaging wind and frequent lightning are the main threats.

Those storms fade tonight and MUCH more comfortable air settles in.

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

Rounds of thunderstorms today

Very warm & muggy for 1 more day

Storms could cause some brief flash flooding

Cooler weather arrives later this week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Storms increase ahead of cold front.| High: 87º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. Cooler temperatures.| High: 79º

Wednesday: Drying out early. Temps below average. | High: 80º

Thursday: Comfortable and less humid. | High: 79º

Friday: Sunny & great. | High: 76º

