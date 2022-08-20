FORECAST: Rounds of storms this weekend

CLEVELAND — The big rain chances are holding off until this weekend. Plan ahead and watch the forecast closely for Saturday and Sunday as several waves of showers and storms will move thru the area between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Saturday's storm activity look to increase in the late afternoon/ear High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s and it will feel muggy!

More scattered thunderstorms are possible during the day on Sunday. A couple storms could become strong or severe Saturday afternoon thru Sunday with a brief damaging wind gust the main threat. The Browns Pre-season Home Opener could be wet at times so plan on the chance for some soggy weather!

What To Expect:

Storms increase Saturday afternoon

Another round on Sunday

1 or 2 storms could be severe this weekend

Warm & humid all weekend

Highs in the 80s

Unsettled next Monday & Tuesday



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: SEVERE STORM RISK! PM Showers and storms. Warmer. | High: 87º

Sunday: SEVERE STORM RISK! More rain & storms, still warm & sticky. | High: 80º

Monday: Unsettled with more rain & storms.| High: 76º

Tuesday: A few more storms - especially east.| High: 78º

