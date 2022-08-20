Watch Now
FORECAST: Rounds of storms this weekend

Posted at 8:46 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 08:50:51-04

CLEVELAND — The big rain chances are holding off until this weekend. Plan ahead and watch the forecast closely for Saturday and Sunday as several waves of showers and storms will move thru the area between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Saturday's storm activity look to increase in the late afternoon/ear High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s and it will feel muggy!

More scattered thunderstorms are possible during the day on Sunday. A couple storms could become strong or severe Saturday afternoon thru Sunday with a brief damaging wind gust the main threat. The Browns Pre-season Home Opener could be wet at times so plan on the chance for some soggy weather!

What To Expect:

  • Storms increase Saturday afternoon
  • Another round on Sunday
  • 1 or 2 storms could be severe this weekend
  • Warm & humid all weekend
  • Highs in the 80s
  • Unsettled next Monday & Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: SEVERE STORM RISK! PM Showers and storms. Warmer. | High: 87º

Sunday: SEVERE STORM RISK! More rain & storms, still warm & sticky. | High: 80º

Monday: Unsettled with more rain & storms.| High: 76º

Tuesday: A few more storms - especially east.| High: 78º

