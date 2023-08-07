Watch Now
FORECAST: Rounds of thunderstorms with damage possible

Cleveland weather from the Power if 5 weather team
Posted at 5:58 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 05:58:46-04

CLEVELAND — Plan on a couple rounds of storms today. The first round is coming for the mornings, the second this afternoon. This afternoon's storms will likely be stronger. Heavy rain, strong straightline winds and frequent lightning likely. The strongest storms could even have hail or a brief tornado.

We settle down Tuesday and Wednesday with limited rain. Plan on an isolated t-shower but a ton of dry time until late week. Temps leveling off around more seasonable levels... lower 80s.

What To Expect:

  • Strong storms likely
  • Damage possible
  • Seasonable Tuesday & Wednesday
  • More storms late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Strong storms likely with damage possible. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Mainly dry and seasonable with only a slim rain chance. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Warm with isolated rain. | High: 82º

Thursday: A few strong storms likely. | High: 80º

Friday: Isolated storms. | High: 83º

