FORECAST: Salvaging a little March warmth keeping our forecast "Mainly Rain"

CLEVELAND — Sunshine this morning but it won't last... Plan on clouds rolling in the second half of the day but we're dry. We're staying dry until Friday AFTER the morning commute. Plan on a rough Friday. Temps will start near freezing but should rebound by the time the precip arrives. That means I can't rule out some snow flakes BUT most of tomorrow's storm should be rain. Heavy rain.

Localized flooding and strong wind. Wind is a big issue Friday with gusts over 40mph. That's not enough to bring down trees but it will be enough to impact your day. Debris should be flying around through the afternoon.

Temps dive overnight Friday into the weekend so be careful... Scattered snow flakes are possible early Saturday morning with up to an inch of accumulation. But then we'll dry out and warm up into the lower and middle 40s for the afternoon.

What To Expect:

Much cooler air settling in

(Mainly) rain Friday (Flooding possible)

Gusts over 40mph

Snow flakes Saturday morning

Drying out this weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Colder with clouds rolling back in.| High: 44º

Friday: Starting with snow briefly before rain takes over. Rain could be heavy. Windy.| High: 43º

Saturday: Few AM snow showers. Cold.| High: 44º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix.| High: 46º

