FORECAST: Saturday is the pick of the weekend!

CLEVELAND — Saturday is still mild and dry for the day, with high temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. The daytime hours look awesome! It will be much warmer and brighter with increasing winds. The gorgeous weather is brief, though. Another cold front will drop in from the north Saturday evening, bringing with it another shot of rain. Showers will start in our northern and western communities and slide to the south and east. If you live in Cleveland, plan for showers after 7 pm. In Akron, plan for showers around 9 pm and in New Philly, the rain chances up around 11 pm.

These showers will exit our area around 2 am, but there will be lingering showers on Sunday. The cold front will also usher in chilly air late Saturday night and into early Sunday (St. Patrick's Day).

St. Paddy's Day looks seasonable, with temperatures in the 40s with a few light rain and/or wet snow showers. Lake effect snow showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, with below-average temperatures continuing.

Spring begins at 11:06 pm on Tuesday. The first few days of Spring look chilly!

What To Expect:



Nice rebound Saturday & brighter

Winds increase on Saturday

Saturday evening showers

Colder by Sunday

Light rain or snow showers on St. Paddy's Day

Snow likely Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Early sun, mainly dry until the evening. | High: 60º

St. Patrick's Day: Even cooler with a few light rain/wet snow showers. | High: 43º

Monday: Cold & blustery with scattered snow likely. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Spring begins with below-average temps. Lingering flakes. | High: 43º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter