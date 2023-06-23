FORECAST: Scattered rain & embedded thunder wrapping up the week

CLEVELAND — On Friday, the first wave of steady light rain will shift quickly west during the morning rush leaving a few isolated showers in its wake. Low pressure will rotate into Northwest Ohio near Toledo during the day. Another band of scattered thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy in a few spots. High temperatures will stay cool...in the lower and middle 70s thanks to clouds and showers.

Additionally showers and storms will be on and off this weekend, but it looks like we will have some dry time as well. Just keep on eye on the Power of 5 Weather Team as we track waves of rain and storms in Friday into Sunday. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!

What To Expect:



AM showers, PM storms Friday

Slightly cooler highs in the 70s

Looking dry this weekend

Looking warmer too

More rain thunder Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Scattered t-showers and cooler.| High: 71º

Saturday: Rain ending early.| High: 75º

Sunday: Rain returning late... Warmer.| High: 83º

Monday: Better chance for t-storms.| High: 75º

