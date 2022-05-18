FORECAST: Scattered showers impacting our Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Widespread rain will arrive for your Wednesday afternoon.

Skies tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will chill down into the 40s by sunrise, with a few spots closer to the Pa State line dropping into the upper 30s.

Showers sliding east along a warm front will arrive on Wednesday. Rain will be isolated during the morning hours. But I expect widespread showers thru the afternoon and evening. So grab that umbrella! Highs on Wednesday will get stuck in the middle and upper 60s thanks to the clouds an precipitation.

Warmer air arrives on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Plan on only a few isolated showers to start your Thursday. Summer-like heat invades on Friday with windy highs near 90º.

It's a short lived rebound though... another cold front, more storms and cooler (more seasonable) air settles in for the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cool again, 60s for Wednesday

Widespread rain by Wednesday PM

A warm front arrives for Thursday

Thursday's highs near 80 after fading AM showers

Big heat coming back late week with highs near 90 Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Scattered mainly PM Showers. | High: 64º

Thursday: Few PM Showers. Warmer.| High: 79º

Friday: Sizzling with temps soaring. Isolated PM storms. Windy.| High: 90º

Saturday: Strong t-storms likely after a very warm day. | High: 84º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few t-showers. Cooler. | High: 62º

