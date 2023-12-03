FORECAST: Scattered Showers with a couple storms

CLEVELAND — It is foggy this morning, especially in our northern and western communities. It is much clearer to the south and east due to overnight rain in those areas. Fog should lift by mid morning.
Another round of wet weather is expected on Sunday. Scattered showers and a few storms will roll in by the late morning in our western communities and spread east during the afternoon. Winds will increase throughout the day on Sunday as well with gusts over 25-30 mph. The best chance for storms is in the eastern half of our viewing area (or east of Cleveland). A few storms could contain strong wind gusts or even hail. Showers look to fade for most of the area today, but lake effect will be possible for our NE communities.
Chilly digits returning early next week. A few flakes will be possible Monday/Tuesday as temperatures drop about ten degrees following a cold front. Any accumulation looks limited though. After several damp days, we will dry up on Wednesday.
What To Expect:
- Morning fog
- More scattered rain Sunday
- Couple storms with gusty winds
- One more mild day
- Colder next week
- Few flakes
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mainly cloudy. Mild. | High: 51º
Monday: Lake effect showers, chilly digits.| High: 43º
Tuesday: Wintry mix. Chilly. | High: 41º
Wednesday: Early Lake effect snow showers.| High: 38º
Thursday: Drying out. Seasonable.| High: 43º
Friday: Isolated shower. Warmer.| High: 51º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter