FORECAST: Scattered Showers with a couple storms

CLEVELAND — It is foggy this morning, especially in our northern and western communities. It is much clearer to the south and east due to overnight rain in those areas. Fog should lift by mid morning.

Another round of wet weather is expected on Sunday. Scattered showers and a few storms will roll in by the late morning in our western communities and spread east during the afternoon. Winds will increase throughout the day on Sunday as well with gusts over 25-30 mph. The best chance for storms is in the eastern half of our viewing area (or east of Cleveland). A few storms could contain strong wind gusts or even hail. Showers look to fade for most of the area today, but lake effect will be possible for our NE communities.

Chilly digits returning early next week. A few flakes will be possible Monday/Tuesday as temperatures drop about ten degrees following a cold front. Any accumulation looks limited though. After several damp days, we will dry up on Wednesday.

What To Expect:



Morning fog

More scattered rain Sunday

Couple storms with gusty winds

One more mild day

Colder next week

Few flakes

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mainly cloudy. Mild. | High: 51º

Monday: Lake effect showers, chilly digits.| High: 43º

Tuesday: Wintry mix. Chilly. | High: 41º

Wednesday: Early Lake effect snow showers.| High: 38º

Thursday: Drying out. Seasonable.| High: 43º

Friday: Isolated shower. Warmer.| High: 51º

