FORECAST: Scattered Snow and Another Arctic Blast!

CLEVELAND — Scattered snow is making the roads very slick this morning. Use extra caution and give yourself extra time. Snow will gradually come to an end throughout the day on Friday with falling temperatures.

Get ready for more cold! Temps drop into the teens through Friday afternoon and into the single digits by Friday night. Wind chills will be sub-zero overnight. Highs on Saturday will struggle back into the middle teens. Keep the layers handy and give yourself PLENTY of time to get from point A to B. Roads will have ice on them and temps will stay frigid most of the week.

A brief warming trend takes over early next week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Scattered snow; mainly early

Another cold blast for the weekend

Negative wind chills Saturday morning

Slight warming trend next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Snow ending early as temps take another dive. | High: 22º

Saturday: Some sun. Very cold! | High: 15º

Sunday: Some sunshine. Dry. | High: 29º

Monday: Partly sunny. Slightly Warmer. | High: 31º

Tuesday: Cloud/sun mix. Mild. PM Rain. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Scattered rain/snow showers. Cloudy. | High: 37º

