FORECAST: Scattered Snow and Another Arctic Blast!

CLEVELAND — Scattered snow is making the roads very slick this morning. Use extra caution and give yourself extra time. Snow will gradually come to an end throughout the day on Friday with falling temperatures.
Get ready for more cold! Temps drop into the teens through Friday afternoon and into the single digits by Friday night. Wind chills will be sub-zero overnight. Highs on Saturday will struggle back into the middle teens. Keep the layers handy and give yourself PLENTY of time to get from point A to B. Roads will have ice on them and temps will stay frigid most of the week.
A brief warming trend takes over early next week!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Scattered snow; mainly early
- Another cold blast for the weekend
- Negative wind chills Saturday morning
- Slight warming trend next week
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Snow ending early as temps take another dive. | High: 22º
Saturday: Some sun. Very cold! | High: 15º
Sunday: Some sunshine. Dry. | High: 29º
Monday: Partly sunny. Slightly Warmer. | High: 31º
Tuesday: Cloud/sun mix. Mild. PM Rain. | High: 44º
Wednesday: Scattered rain/snow showers. Cloudy. | High: 37º
