FORECAST: Scattered snow and slick roads before brutal cold settles in

CLEVELAND — Plan on snow today. Scattered light to moderate snow adding up to as much as 2" by the end of the day. Roads are slick this morning and could be slick, while it's snowing, all day. Plan ahead.

Scattered snow and cold temps. We're holding near 30º all day long. Tonight we drop... cold. Temps dipping into the teens and some not making it out of the teens until Wednesday... when sunshine returns!

Snow returns again at the end of the week, along with more cold!

Stay tuned for more details...

What To Expect:

Scattered snow, Trace to 2"

Brutal cold starts Tuesday

Slow rebound midweek



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Scattered light snow showers. Cold| High: 30º

Tuesday: Colder! | High: 21º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Cold & dry. | High: 29º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.| High: 37º

Friday: Few snow showers. Colder again. | High: 19º

Saturday: Not as cold. Looking dry. | High: 26º

