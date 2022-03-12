FORECAST: Scattered Snow on Saturday

CLEVELAND — A winter weather advisory has been issued for our eastern communities until 12 pm on Saturday. Counties included are Geauga, Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Coshocton. Plan on slippery road conditions Saturday. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A weak low pressure system moving northeast thru Pennsylvania tonight will spread bursts of light to moderate snow across parts of the area overnight. The heaviest snow will be Friday night to the southeast and east of Cleveland. Plan on slippery and slick roads through Saturday and periods of low visibility. Right now, we expect a general 1 to 3 inches of snow across our area by sunrise Saturday with locally higher amounts (2 to 5''+) to the southeast of Cleveland and Akron and in the snowbelt.

Saturday will also be very cold and blustery! Scattered lake effect snow will continue in narrow bands during the day. Where these snow bands persist, you could see another 1-3 inches of snow before it tapers off Saturday evening. Wind chills in the single digits will be likely. The cold spell is brief though! We're back near 40 Sunday with 50s, 60s and ... yes... possibly 70 next week! Oh my!

FORECAST HEADLINES

1-4" of snow Friday night & Saturday

Lingering snow Saturday

Very cold Saturday

Windy all weekend

Back above freezing by Sunday afternoon

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered lake effect snow. Another 1-3" where snow bands perist. Windy. | High: 24º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Back above freezing by afternoon. | High: 41º

Monday: Warming temperatures! | High: 56º

Tuesday: Few showers possible. Bit cooler. | High: 49º

