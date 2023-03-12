FORECAST: Scattered snow showers

CLEVELAND — The round of light snow will be with us Sunday morning with accumulations generally an inch or less for all of Northern Ohio. Highs will climb into the upper 30s during the day. That will bring some more light rain/snow chances continue into Sunday afternoon and evening.

Some scattered snow showers will be possible once again on Monday into Tuesday, as a clipper system moves in from the northwest. This will drop highs back into the low to mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday. o

Drier conditions and even some sunshine will begin to move in for the day on Wednesday.

Warmer air and rain chances will begin to move in for the end of the week, which could cause some concern for the St. Patrick's Day festivities.

What To Expect:

More clouds; Dry Saturday evening

Another round of snow/mix Sunday/Monday

Cold 30s for highs thru Wednesday

Bit milder by Thursday into St. Paddy's Day



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Scattered rain/snow. Accumulating 1" or less. Not as Chilly.| High: 38º

Monday: Light scattered snow.| High: 36º

Tuesday: Few flakes mainly east. Colder.| High: 31º

Wednesday: Sunshine returns.| High: 38º

Thursday: More clouds. Warmer.| High: 51º

St. Patrick's Day: Rain showers. Mild.| High: 50º

Saturday: Snow showers possible. Colder.| High: 37º

