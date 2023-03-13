Watch Now
FORECAST: Scattered snow with minor accumulations today

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 05:59:51-04

CLEVELAND — Scattered snow showers today into Tuesday as a clipper system slides through Ohio. Not only are we dodging snow showers... it's colder too! This will drop highs back into the low to mid 30s on Monday with temps stuck in the 20s Tuesday. Accumulations will be on the light side, with many locations around 1 to 2 inches by Monday evening. Some locations, though, may see as much as 3 to 4 inches, especially in the snow belt, as lake effect will kick in for heading through Tuesday.

We dry out after Tuesday with sunshine making a return! Sun and warmth! We're looking closer to 40 Wednesday with 50s both Thursday and Friday.

St. Patrick's Day is looking warm but it's also looking wet. Plan on scattered rain showers through the day.

More winter air moves in for the start of next weekend, along the with the chance for more snowflakes!

What To Expect:

  • Scattered snow today
  • Lake effect snow Tuesday
  • Dry midweek
  • Much warmer Thursday
  • Much wetter St. Patrick's Day

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Light scattered snow. Accumulations trace to 2" for most.| High: 35º

Tuesday: Cold & breezy with lake effect snow showers.| High: 29º

Wednesday: Sunshine returns.| High: 38º

Thursday: More clouds. Warmer.| High: 54º

St. Patrick's Day: Rain showers. Mild.| High: 53º

Saturday: Snow showers possible. Colder.| High: 38º

