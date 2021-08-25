FORECAST: Scattered storms fueled by heat and intense humidity

CLEVELAND — All of this heat & humidity is fueling thunderstorms. This morning's storms should fade by mid-morning leaving behind intense humidity. Temps are SOARING through mid-day with highs back near 90º and heat index readings in the middle 90s. Don't think this morning's storms will bring relief from the heat, they won't. This afternoon's storms may cut the daytime heat short though. Plan on storms building 2-4pm.

They could be strong and potentially damaging. We'll let you know about and severe warnings as the storms pop-up.

We'll keep a close eye on it!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Morning thunderstorms w/ heavy rain

Storms fading mid-morning

Temps soaring midday

Intense humidity fueling afternoon storms

Staying hot & humid through the weekend

Relief next week!

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Heat builds. More humidity too. A few storms.| High: 88º

Thursday: Still hot & humid with isolated storms. | High: 90º

Friday: Still hot & humid with a few storms. | High: 88º

Saturday: Still hot & humid with isolated storms. | High: 89º

Sunday: Still hot & humid with isolated storms. | High: 90º

