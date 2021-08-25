FORECAST: Scattered storms fueled by heat and intense humidity

CLEVELAND — All of this heat & humidity is fueling thunderstorms. This morning's storms should fade by mid-morning leaving behind intense humidity. Temps are SOARING through mid-day with highs back near 90º and heat index readings in the middle 90s. Don't think this morning's storms will bring relief from the heat, they won't. This afternoon's storms may cut the daytime heat short though. Plan on storms building 2-4pm.
They could be strong and potentially damaging. We'll let you know about and severe warnings as the storms pop-up.
We'll keep a close eye on it!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Morning thunderstorms w/ heavy rain
- Storms fading mid-morning
- Temps soaring midday
- Intense humidity fueling afternoon storms
- Staying hot & humid through the weekend
- Relief next week!
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Heat builds. More humidity too. A few storms.| High: 88º
Thursday: Still hot & humid with isolated storms. | High: 90º
Friday: Still hot & humid with a few storms. | High: 88º
Saturday: Still hot & humid with isolated storms. | High: 89º
Sunday: Still hot & humid with isolated storms. | High: 90º
