FORECAST: Scattered t-storms impacting the morning commute

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 19, 2022
CLEVELAND — Mother Nature helping wake us up this Monday morning. Lightning, thunder, heavy rain a a few gusts all likely this morning. Plan ahead and get out the door early to battle low visibility, ponding on the roads and possibly power outages. Treat any flashing street lights as stop signs.

We should get a nice break from the rain Tuesday but storms come right back midweek along with MUCH cooler air.

Plus, fall begins on Thursday and temperatures will be MUCH cooler by the end of next week! Right on cue!

What To Expect:

  • Rain/storms likely on Monday, especially in the morning
  • Strong storms on Wednesday
  • "Fall"ing temperatures by end of week
  • Temperatures in the 60's heading into next weekend!

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Not as hot with rain/storms likely.| High: 79º

Tuesday: Mainly dry.| High: 82º

Wednesday: Storms return.| High: 86º

Thursday: Turning cooler. First Day of Fall!| High: 64º

Friday: Much colder!| High: 62º

